SONKO offers his car as surety to secure IAN NJOROGE’s release.







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered to provide his car as surety for Ian Njoroge’s Ksh 700,000 bond.

Sonko stated that he would offer one of his cars as Njoroge's surety as long as he doesn't flee.

Njoroge's family assured him that he won’t escape after being released on bond.

Sonko shared photos meeting Njoroge’s family and lawyer.

“With Ian Njoroge, his parents, relatives, and one of his lawyers, Mr. Okatch strategizing,” he wrote.

In a ruling on Friday, June 7, Milimani chief principal magistrate Ben Ekhubi said the prosecution's arguments to deny Ian's bond were unconvincing.

He rejected the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) 's objection that the young man should be held in custody for his own safety.

The court released the 19-year-old TUK student on a KSh 700,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

Ian was arrested after he assaulted a traffic police officer at Mirema Junction and robbed him of a communication gadget

The court also ruled that the robbery with violence charge against Njoroge is unconstitutional since section 96 (2) of the Penal Code where the said offence was anchored was declared unconstitutional by the High Court.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.