CELINE DION says stiff-person syndrome feels like someone strangling her

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Celine Dion has opened up on her heartbreaking battle with the Stiff-Person syndrome she's currently facing.
The Canadian singer who spoke about the ailment for the
first time in an interview with "Today" host Hoda
Kotb said it felt like someone trying to strangle her. She also said the
feeling of someone pushing on her throat made her voice sound off, and she even
mimicked it by speaking in a high-pitched voice.
Celine Dion said it all started in her throat and while she
didn't think it was a big deal, her hands and feet began cramping so badly she
couldn't unlock them. At one point, her muscle spasms were so intense she ended
up with broken ribs.
The singer shared the diagnosis in 2022, and it
eventually forced her to cancel her world tour. Her sister has
also discussed her autoimmune disorder, mentioning how it sometimes leaves
Celine totally immobilized.
She's slowly making a comeback to the limelight, showing
up at NHL games and even taking on a presenting role at the
Grammys this year.
0 Comments