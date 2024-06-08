CELINE DION says stiff-person syndrome feels like someone strangling her







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Celine Dion has opened up on her heartbreaking battle with the Stiff-Person syndrome she's currently facing.

The Canadian singer who spoke about the ailment for the first time in an interview with "Today" host Hoda Kotb said it felt like someone trying to strangle her. She also said the feeling of someone pushing on her throat made her voice sound off, and she even mimicked it by speaking in a high-pitched voice.

Celine Dion said it all started in her throat and while she didn't think it was a big deal, her hands and feet began cramping so badly she couldn't unlock them. At one point, her muscle spasms were so intense she ended up with broken ribs.

The singer shared the diagnosis in 2022, and it eventually forced her to cancel her world tour. Her sister has also discussed her autoimmune disorder, mentioning how it sometimes leaves Celine totally immobilized.

She's slowly making a comeback to the limelight, showing up at NHL games and even taking on a presenting role at the Grammys this year.