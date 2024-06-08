Prophet banned from casinos for winning too much







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - A Zimbabwean Prophet who claimed that God has provided him with the winning formula at casinos has been banned after winning $30,000 at an outlet.

Commenting on getting banned, Prophet Archbishop Emmanuel Mutumwa, the leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect, who revealed that his winning is the biggest at a local casino said;

“This is the biggest win ever recorded at the casino. I broke the previous record by almost double, and it was the biggest jackpot won on the site this year. My celebrations were cut short, however, because I have been banned by other casinos for winning too much. They claim that since I am a prophet, I am receiving visions from God about the winning numbers. They fear they will go bankrupt because I will win too often”

Defending his winnings, he disclosed that he used the money to pay school fees for some of his church members and to provide start-up funds for their businesses. He also defended gambling.





He added;

“God works in mysterious ways. This win wasn’t about luck, but a test of faith. I prayed for guidance, and the Lord provided the numbers through a vision. Isn’t it a blessing to use these winnings to uplift my congregation? Gambling, when done responsibly, can be a source of good fortune that can be channelled towards helping others. Many people also come to me for spiritual guidance on winning lottery games, at casinos, or when placing bets. Interestingly, many of them have reported winning much more frequently since seeking my guidance.”

A manager at a local casino confirmed that betting establishments typically restrict or close accounts of those who win consistently. This policy aims to protect the financial stability of the casinos.