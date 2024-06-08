Prophet banned from casinos for winning too much

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - A Zimbabwean Prophet who claimed that God has provided him with the winning formula at casinos has been banned after winning $30,000 at an outlet.
Commenting on getting banned, Prophet Archbishop Emmanuel
Mutumwa, the leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect, who
revealed that his winning is the biggest at a local casino said;
“This is the biggest win ever recorded at the casino. I
broke the previous record by almost double, and it was the biggest jackpot won
on the site this year. My celebrations were cut short, however, because I have
been banned by other casinos for winning too much. They claim that since I am a
prophet, I am receiving visions from God about the winning numbers. They fear
they will go bankrupt because I will win too often”
Defending his winnings, he disclosed that he used the money to pay school fees for some of his church members and to provide start-up funds for their businesses. He also defended gambling.
He added;
“God works in mysterious ways. This win wasn’t about luck,
but a test of faith. I prayed for guidance, and the Lord provided the numbers
through a vision. Isn’t it a blessing to use these winnings to uplift my
congregation? Gambling, when done responsibly, can be a source of good fortune
that can be channelled towards helping others. Many people also come to me for
spiritual guidance on winning lottery games, at casinos, or when placing bets.
Interestingly, many of them have reported winning much more frequently since
seeking my guidance.”
A manager at a local casino confirmed that betting
establishments typically restrict or close accounts of those who win
consistently. This policy aims to protect the financial stability of the
casinos.
