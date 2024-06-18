Singer JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE arraigned on DWI Charges in The Hamptons







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - American singer and songwriter, Justin Timberlake has been arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated.

The singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York overnight, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor police told CNN. He was also cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane, according to his attorney Ed Burke.

Timberlake was released without bail. His next court date is July 26.





Sources told TMZ that the former NSYNC member was pulled over almost immediately after getting behind the wheel of his car following a night out with friends at a local hotel.

The Grammy winner is currently in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.





He last performed Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami and has two concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the United Center in Chicago followed by back-to-back shows next Tuesday and Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.