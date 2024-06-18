Prosecutors allege ALEC BALDWIN was reckless with gun before 'Rust' shooting







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Prosecutors in New Mexico have alleged that Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was careless with firearms on the "Rust" movie set before the infamous fatal shooting that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The prosecutors who intend to introduce new evidence showing that Alec was negligent with a firearm on set even before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed with a gun he was holding, are claiming that at one point during filming, Alec recklessly pointed and fired a blank round at a crew member while using the crew member as a line of sight.

Prosecutors claim they have evidence Alec used the gun as a pointer when directing crew members. They also said he fired the revolver after filming was over and "cut" was called. It was also alleged he filmed several scenes where he placed his finger on the trigger, even when the scene didn't call for gunfire.

The prosecution also said they have evidence that shows Alec would rush the armourer to reload and would rush crew members to work at a faster place as well. They claimed he was inattentive when armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was giving firearm training sessions, and would text or FaceTime his family instead of paying attention.

He is also accused of engaging in horseplay with the gun and displaying erratic and aggressive behaviour on set.

Following Halyna's tragic shooting, when "Rust" resumed filming and set up shop in Montana, prosecutors claim Alec was insistent he not be required to follow safety recommendations.