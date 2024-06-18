Oil tycoon, DAVID THOMAS BLYTH shoots his wife Comedian VICTORIA VERA dead before taking his own life in murder-suicide after 'row over her text messages'







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - A British oil tycoon has shot and killed his TV star wife before turning the gun on himself in a tragic murder-suicide at their home in Turkey.

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth before he killed himself in their home in Turkey's capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, June 11.

The oil tycoon owned the international oil firm ASG Inspection while his wife presented the Morning Show on Europe 2.

The pair had three children, aged four, ten and 14, who have been placed in the care of their mother's family, who travelled to Turkey following the tragedy.

The deadly incident reportedly stemmed from a heated argument over the presenter's texts.

The pair married in 2014 and lived together in Prague for several years before moving to Turkey after Blyth's work took him to the Middle East.





Mrs Blyth, who was born in South Africa, studied music at university before rising to fame through the release of her first album in 2004.

The late comedian’s sister, Alexandra, paid tribute to her on Instagram as she revealed that their father recently passed away too.

She said: “It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my beloved and beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, positive spirit, drive and energy, has left us forever.

“Please, I'm begging you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

“My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children.

“We really appreciate your beautiful messages, but in these difficult times we need time to breathe."