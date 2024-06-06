SHAME as Kasarani DCI officer who arrested 19-year-old IAN NJOROGE is arrested in connection with Ksh 2.2 million robbery in Utawala (VIDEO).









Friday, June 7, 2024 - A DCI officer who was among the detectives deployed to hunt down and arrest 19-year-old Ian Njoroge after a video of him assaulting a traffic police officer in Mirema has been arrested in connection with a robbery.

The rogue DCI officer, identified as Simon Macharia Mwangi, was among four cops who trailed the accountant of Rophine International School from a bank in Utawala on Monday afternoon before breaking into his car and disappearing with Ksh 2.2 million.

A total of Ksh 473,000 believed to be part of the stolen amount was recovered from the suspects, who were ambushed in the station’s official police vehicle.



In the early incident reported at Mihang’o Police Station at 4pm Monday, the accountant had withdrawn an amount in excess of the Ksh 2.2 million that was stolen, intended for the payment of casual workers at the said school.



Using a saloon car Reg. No. KCR 959D, the suspects were on his trail right from when he parked his car outside the bank to when he left with the cash.



Meanwhile, DCI officers from Nairobi region and Kayole obtained crucial actionable intelligence and proceeded to Utawala area in pursuit of a suspect they had identified from CCTV analysis.



On arrival, the team learnt that the suspect had been picked up moments earlier by unknown people driving in a Subaru car.



Further intelligence led the team to the Kasarani station, where the suspects were ambushed in a GK vehicle and forced to identify themselves in the presence of the Sub-County Police Commander, his deputy, and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer.

They were identified as Sgt Antony Ndegwa Anwal, Cpl Daniel Lekakeny Sunkuli, PC Simon Macharia Maina (of DCI Kasarani), PC Antony Mwenda (KPS Ruai), Lukas Magwaga and Young Wakise.



The DCI sub-county head confirmed that the arrested officers were neither on official duty to Utawala nor working under his instructions.



Upon search, Ksh 350,000 was found in the car and another Ksh 123,000 retrieved from their pockets.



Watch the report courtesy of NTV.

