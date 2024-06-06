A former Navy Officer is believed to be behind the theft of motorcyles and tuktuks in Kamulu and Ruai - See what detectives recovered after raiding his home in Kamulu (PHOTOs).









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Peter Kamau Muniu, Timothy Irungu Karimi, and Antony Maina Njoroge have been arrested in the wake of escalating cases of motorcycle theft in Ruai and Kamulu areas, thanks to teams from DCI Hqs Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Ruai.

The three who are believed to be the architects of the illegal dealings were pursued and arrested following a tuk-tuk theft report by the devastated owner, who parked it on Tuesday night after work but found it missing the next day.

Taking up the matter, the officers conducted an intelligence-led operation in Kamulu, recovering the said tuk-tuk reg. no. KTWB 975T within the homestead of Peter Kamau Muniu (a former Kenya Navy officer) with the other two suspects in the process of dismantling it.

Also found at the scene were a motorcycle make Jin Cheng reg. no. KMDN 972B (maroon) and a Nissan Wingroad reg. no.KCD 143Y (silver) believed to be used in distributing dismantled parts.

The two were seized and detained at Ruai Police Station.

Two other known suspects said to have sneaked away during the raid are being pursued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.