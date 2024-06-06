SHOCK as city Business lady VERONICA MULWALE is kidnapped in Kilimani by powerful cartels and forced to hand over her company that got a lucrative Government tender worth Sh 2.6 billion.

Friday, June 7, 2024 - The family of a business lady identified as Veronica Mulwale Omurunga has raised fears over her disappearance.
It's alleged
that Ms. Omurunga was kidnapped with the support of police officers with a
view of forcing her to hand over a company that got a lucrative tender at Kenya
Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) recently.
She is a listed director of Yichtsu Enterprises Limited alongside Bernard Konyi Rumenya.
Both have 500 shares each. Yichtsu recently got awarded KPLC Last Mile project
contracts valued at approximately Sh2.6 billion.
According to
family sources, Veronica was picked up on Thursday 6th June 2024 from her
workplace along Kindaruma Road in Kilimani in the early afternoon hours.
She was then
taken to Nairobi Area police regional headquarters but when the family went
there, they were told that she had been transferred to Buruburu police station.
Cops refused
to inform the family reasons for her arrest or detention and by this evening,
she has not been seen or contacted by the family.
She has been
denied access to her legal representatives and her phone is not being answered.
"We suspect that some powerful forces are
using police to compel her to relinquish her shares at the company. They have
probably taken over her gadgets so that they can approve the transfer of shares
to some other persons," the source said.
It's said that Veronica's co-director Konyi is
working with a close associate of a member of the first family to transfer the
shares.
If they succeed, she has to resign and
initiate the process of transfer of shares through the Business Registration
Services (BRS) online platform.
With the cabal having her and commandeering her gadgets, it will be easy to do it without any hitch.
A Chinese associate of Veronica has been denied entry into the country
after he travelled to Beijing.
He is now stranded in Beijing after he was told that he can't be allowed to enter Kenya.
Via Cyprian Nyakundi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
