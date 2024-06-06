SHOCK as city Business lady VERONICA MULWALE is kidnapped in Kilimani by powerful cartels and forced to hand over her company that got a lucrative Government tender worth Sh 2.6 billion.







Friday, June 7, 2024 - The family of a business lady identified as Veronica Mulwale Omurunga has raised fears over her disappearance.

It's alleged that Ms. Omurunga was kidnapped with the support of police officers with a view of forcing her to hand over a company that got a lucrative tender at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) recently.

She is a listed director of Yichtsu Enterprises Limited alongside Bernard Konyi Rumenya.

Both have 500 shares each. Yichtsu recently got awarded KPLC Last Mile project contracts valued at approximately Sh2.6 billion.

According to family sources, Veronica was picked up on Thursday 6th June 2024 from her workplace along Kindaruma Road in Kilimani in the early afternoon hours.

She was then taken to Nairobi Area police regional headquarters but when the family went there, they were told that she had been transferred to Buruburu police station.

Cops refused to inform the family reasons for her arrest or detention and by this evening, she has not been seen or contacted by the family.

She has been denied access to her legal representatives and her phone is not being answered.

"We suspect that some powerful forces are using police to compel her to relinquish her shares at the company. They have probably taken over her gadgets so that they can approve the transfer of shares to some other persons," the source said.

It's said that Veronica's co-director Konyi is working with a close associate of a member of the first family to transfer the shares.

If they succeed, she has to resign and initiate the process of transfer of shares through the Business Registration Services (BRS) online platform.

With the cabal having her and commandeering her gadgets, it will be easy to do it without any hitch.

A Chinese associate of Veronica has been denied entry into the country after he travelled to Beijing.

He is now stranded in Beijing after he was told that he can't be allowed to enter Kenya.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.