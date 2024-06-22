Serbia threatens to quit the 2024 Euros, demand Croatia and Albania are punished for chanting 'Kill, Kill, Kill the Serbs'







Friday, June 21, 2024 - The Serbian national team has threatened to quit the 2024 European Championship if UEFA does not impose strict punishment on Croatia and Albania following offensive chants.

The two nations played a 2-2 draw in Hamburg, but the behaviour of their respective fans has become a major talking point.

Both sets of supporters were heard shouting 'Kill the Serbs' during their clash.

Now, the Serbian FA has called on European football's top governing body to take action.

Serbia were also upset when a Kosovan TV journalist aimed an Albanian 'eagle' sign towards their fans during a live broadcast of their opening game against England.

Arlind Sadiku, who reports for the television channel Artmotion, has been banned from the remainder of the tournament for 'misconduct'.

'What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even at the cost of not continuing the competition,' Serbian FA General Secretary Jovan Surbatovic said.

'We are sure that they will be punished, because they have already responded to our appeal to remove the so-called journalist from Albania from the championship. We will request UEFA to punish the federations of both selections. We don't want to participate in that, but if UEFA doesn't punish them, we will think about how to proceed.

'We were punished for the cases of fishing and our fans behaved much better than the others. One fan was fined for racist abuse and we don't want it to be attributed to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and we have an open heart, so I appeal to the fans to remain gentlemen.'