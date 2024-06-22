Italian football legend ROBERTO BAGGIO rushed to hospital after being robbed and beaten by armed thugs during Euro 2024 clash







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Italian football legend Robert Baggio has been rushed to hospital after being robbed and beaten by armed thugs as he was watching Italy’s 1-0 defeat to Spain at Euro 2024 on Thursday night, June 20.

Italian paper, Corriere del Veneto broke the news today, stating that Baggio and his family were “victims of a home robbery” while his nation was in action yesterday and that a “serious attack” took place in the former Ballon d'Or winner's house in Altavilla Vicentina.

The paper claims that the former forward, 57, endured a “nightmare” that “lasted about forty minutes”.

The report states that Baggio tried to fight off five armed men after they broke into his property but he was unable to hold them off instead he and his loved ones were locked in a closet.

The robbers then stole watches and jewellery from his home before Baggio managed to free himself and call the police.





The ex-forward ended up spending the night in his local hospital and needed stitches after the attack.

Baggio became the first Italian to score at three different World Cups in 1998, after scoring in 1990 and 1994.

He played for Italy's three most successful clubs, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, winning two Serie A titles over the course of his career.

In 1993, Baggio helped Juventus to win the Uefa cup, scoring two goals in the first leg of the final against Borussia Dortmund.

That year, he was named Fifa World Player of the Year and received the Ballon d'Or.