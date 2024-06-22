Former Man United striker RADAMEL FALCAO joins the 10th club of his career at the age of 38







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Former Manchester United striker, Radamel Falcao, has joined the 10th club of his career, at the age of 38.

The veteran forward has secured a move to Millonarios FC, a club he described as 'the team of my heart'.

Millonarios FC is one of the most successful clubs in his native Colombia.

Falcao, who played for Chelsea, Manchester United, and Atlético Madrid among other clubs in a 15-year career in Europe, has not played in Colombia since 2000, when he did it with Lanceros Boyacá, a second-division club.

With Atletico Madrid, he won the Europa League title in the 2011-12 season.

'Everyone knows that Millonarios is the team of my heart, of my childhood,' Falcao said.

Falcao, who is Colombia's all-time scoring leader with 36 goals, arrives at Millonarios after spending three seasons with Rayo Vallecano, in Spain, where he scored 12 goals in 80 matches.

He will play in Colombia's top flight for the first time in his career after signing a six-month contract, the team announced. Millonarios will play against River Plate in Argentina on July 9, although it's unclear if Falcao will be able to play in that match.

Falcao played four seasons with River Plate before signing with Porto for the 2009 season. In Portugal, he won two league titles and the Europa League.

He also played for Monaco and Galatasaray.