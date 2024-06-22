Former Man United striker RADAMEL FALCAO joins the 10th club of his career at the age of 38

Friday, June 21, 2024 - Former Manchester United striker, Radamel Falcao, has joined the 10th club of his career, at the age of 38.
The veteran forward has secured a move to Millonarios FC, a
club he described as 'the team of my heart'.
Millonarios FC is one of the most successful clubs in his
native Colombia.
Falcao, who played for Chelsea, Manchester United,
and Atlético Madrid among other clubs in a 15-year career in Europe, has not
played in Colombia since 2000, when he did it with Lanceros Boyacá, a
second-division club.
With Atletico Madrid, he won the Europa League title in the
2011-12 season.
'Everyone knows that Millonarios is the team of my heart, of
my childhood,' Falcao said.
Falcao, who is Colombia's all-time scoring leader with 36
goals, arrives at Millonarios after spending three seasons with Rayo
Vallecano, in Spain, where he scored 12 goals in 80 matches.
He will play in Colombia's top flight for the first time in
his career after signing a six-month contract, the team announced. Millonarios
will play against River Plate in Argentina on July 9, although it's unclear if
Falcao will be able to play in that match.
Falcao played four seasons with River Plate before signing
with Porto for the 2009 season. In Portugal, he won two league titles and the
Europa League.
He also played for Monaco and Galatasaray.
