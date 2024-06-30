PHOTOs of armed goons that patrolled the streets of Eldoret town and threatened peaceful protesters at SUDI’s palatial home emerge.





Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Last Tuesday, more than 300 goons armed with batons and other crude weapons were spotted roaming and patrolling the streets of Eldoret town.

They harassed and roughed up onlookers and threatened peaceful protesters who had gathered to protest against the Finance Bill.

Anti-riot police officers watched from a distance as the goons patrolled the streets while armed, with some singing war songs.

It is now emerging that the goons had been hired by Kapsaret Member of Parliament and Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi.

The goons were pictured at Sudi’s palatial home where they were given crude weapons.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.