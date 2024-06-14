See how MP JOHN KIARIE mocked GACHAGUA after he boarded a commercial flight to Mombasa carrying his blue bag?









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has mocked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he boarded a commercial flight to Mombasa.

Photos shared on Facebook showed Gachagua carrying one bag while boarding the plane with no aides.

And when he reached Mombasa, his team shared photos of him carrying the bag.

Unlike in the past, when he used to board private choppers, Gachagua opted to use a Kenya Airways flight after he was allegedly denied access to a military plane.

In reaction, Kiarie suggested that Gachagua's action might be a publicity stunt.

He hilariously said that the politician's action of boarding a commercial flight and carrying his own bag might be part of The Bahati Reality Show.

"The deputy president is on record, saying it is a product of drama and festival.

"He has acted on stage, in plays, and even at the University of Nairobi.

"So, if he decided to put up a PR show, it's not in the place of the whip to call him out.

"The deputy president is very serious about supporting talents.

"Only a few days ago, the deputy president was there for the Bahati Reality show. We might have had a continuation of the show on the runway of the JKIA.

“So, I sought to find out if the whip was in order to take the mickey out of very serious professions.

"The profession of PR and actors. Even people who chase clout for content for TikTok are also doing a fine job," Kiarie said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST