RAILA excites Kenyans as he bars Azimio MPs from traveling to ensure they all attend Parliament next week and vote a big NO to RUTO’s punitive Finance Bill 2024.





Friday June 14, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now means business as far as frustrating President William Ruto is concerned.

This is after he urged all Azimio MPs to avail themselves to Parliament next week to shoot down Ruto’s punitive Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking shortly after witnessing the reading of the 2024/2025 budget, Raila, through National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, barred all Azimio MPs from traveling abroad before Tuesday next week.

Wandayi noted that the coalition was keen on ensuring all its members participated in the voting of the Finance Bill.

Finance Committee Chairperson Kuria Kimani revealed that the bill, which had been subjected to public participation, will be presented to Parliament on Tuesday.

"As Azimio, we have said that the Committee on Finance had its time in listening to the views of Kenyans and other stakeholders," he stated.

"We are giving them time until Monday. When they come back to the house on Tuesday with a report, we expect it to reflect the feelings and views of Kenyans that were presented before them."

At the same time, Wandayi noted that the opposition was already reaching out to Kenya Kwanza MPs who were also opposed to the bill to ensure it is not approved.

"Those of us who may be unlucky to be unwell, we shall pull them out of their hospital beds to come and vote.

"But we want to go beyond that, we want to engage our colleagues who are not in Azimio.

"There are Kenya Kwanza MPs who have been speaking against the bill in the field, we want them to put that talk into practice," he insisted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST