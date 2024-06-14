GACHAGUA showers RUTO with praises amid fallout and infighting in UDA as the two share a podium in Meru









Friday, June 14, 2024 – President William Ruto returned to Mt. Kenya amid a fallout with his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The head of state is on a working tour in the restive Mt Kenya region.

He shared a podium with Gachagua in Meru County, where the DP showered praises on him.

Ruto and the DP were together in South Imenti as the president delivered a bus to Mitunguu Technical Training Institute (TTI).

In his usual manner, the head of state addressed the students, highlighting the importance of vocational training before inviting Gachagua to the podium.

The second in command's name was greeted by chants of 'Riggy G', a popular informal monicker for the DP.

Gachagua stated that Ruto had proved to be a trustworthy leader, claiming he had followed up his promises with action.

He explained that the region was grateful for Ruto's projects and his commitment to following up on their implementation.

"Isn't he someone who speaks and acts? Our job is to help our president plan development strategies in the Republic of Kenya.

"And especially, we are very proud in our county of Meru; the president continues to visit us, we love him, we voted for him, and he always comes to follow up on what he has planned. And since the president has brought a bus, should I not plan a small celebration?" the DP posed.

The fallout between Ruto and Gachagua is an open secret.

The President held a consultative meeting with elected MPs from Meru County before his tour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST