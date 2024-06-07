SABINA CHEGE urges Kenyans to Pray for GACHAGUA and RUTO amid fall-out claims









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Former Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege has asked Kenyans to pray hard so that President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, do not part ways.

Speaking on Friday, Sabina said Kenyans should go down on their knees and seek God's intervention to avert a fallout.

The nominated MP spoke amid reports of widening cracks between the president and his deputy, with allies engaging in a war of words.

"My Prayer as a woman who has been in politics for some time is that let us pray for the president and his deputy so that the bond continues to hold,'' Chege said

Chege called on Kenyans to be vigilant and guard against any divisions that may create enmity between them.

"We pray that satan should not get away into your relationship, we have supported you and we want to support you so that Kenya moves forward,'' she added.

