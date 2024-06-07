Fresh twist as it emerges that the supermarket manager killed in Naivasha was dating the 25-year-old man who killed him - They were G@Y lovers.









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Detectives are investigating suspected love-gone-sour in the brutal murder of the Chandarana supermarket manager in Naivasha.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the 38-year-old manager two weeks ago.

The arrest followed after detectives recovered the murder weapons, electronic equipment and some clothes belonging to the deceased at the suspect’s house.

Sources privy to the investigations now reveal that the suspect had an affair with the deceased before they fell out.

The suspect confessed to killing the manager accusing him of betrayal.

He attacked him with a kitchen knife inside his rental house in Naivasha town.

“The suspect had the key to the victim’s house and would visit him regularly before they fell out leading to the attack two weeks ago,” said the source.

The suspect out of anger allegedly used a kitchen knife to kill the manager before carting away some personal effects and electronics.

The manager failed to report to work on May 22, raising eyebrows among his workmates.

Police broke into his house and found his body lying in a pool of blood.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.