Fresh twist as it emerges that the supermarket manager killed in Naivasha was dating the 25-year-old man who killed him - They were G@Y lovers.

A 25-year-old man has been
arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the 38-year-old manager two
weeks ago.
The arrest followed after
detectives recovered the murder weapons, electronic equipment and some clothes
belonging to the deceased at the suspect’s house.
Sources privy to the
investigations now reveal that the suspect had an affair with the deceased
before they fell out.
The suspect confessed to killing
the manager accusing him of betrayal.
He attacked him with a kitchen
knife inside his rental house in Naivasha town.
“The suspect had the key to the
victim’s house and would visit him regularly before they fell out leading to
the attack two weeks ago,” said the source.
The suspect out of anger allegedly
used a kitchen knife to kill the manager before carting away some personal
effects and electronics.
The manager failed to report to
work on May 22, raising eyebrows among his workmates.
Police broke into his house and found his body lying in a pool of blood.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments