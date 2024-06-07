DP GACHAGUA reportedly acquires a chopper after RUTO started frustrating him by denying him military and police choppers.









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reportedly joined the so-called rich and privileged club after buying a chopper.

Word has it that Gachagua’s chopper is being assembled and it is just a matter of time before he starts flying in it across the country during public functions.

He decided to acquire the chopper following challenges in his movements across the country.

He also wants to tell his political opponents that it will be challenging to wrestle him down as political temperatures escalate.

Last week during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma, he was denied a military chopper, fuelling speculations about his fallout with President Ruto.

Gachagua’s allies claimed that it was the third time he was denied military and police aircraft.

