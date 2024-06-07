DP GACHAGUA reportedly acquires a chopper after RUTO started frustrating him by denying him military and police choppers.

Word has it that
Gachagua’s chopper is being assembled and it is just a matter of time before he
starts flying in it across the country during public functions.
He decided to acquire
the chopper following challenges in his movements across the country.
He also wants to tell his political opponents that it will be challenging to
wrestle him down as political temperatures escalate.
Last week during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations
in Bungoma,
he was denied a military chopper, fuelling speculations about his fallout with
President Ruto.
Gachagua’s
allies claimed that it was the third time he was denied military and police
aircraft.
This is how the Star reported the new development.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
