RUTO’s ally MOSES KURIA goes bonkers on GACHAGUA again as he accuses the DP of being a divisive figure and the worst tribal leader









Wednesday, June 12, 2024 – The bad blood between President William Ruto and is Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has continued with Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria viciously attacking the DP over his push for unity in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria lectured the deputy president, describing him as a divisive figure in the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Public Service CS warned that with the push for unity in the region, Gachagua would likely lead the Mt. Kenya region into isolation from the rest of the country.

According to Kuria, the second-in-command's push was wasting the time and space needed to rebuild the country.

"Rigathi Gachagua is a divisive figure. Even for my people, the Kikuyu, he's going to lead them to their isolation. But most importantly, he's wasting the space that we need to focus on nation-building.' Kuria said.

Ruto’s allies have been accusing Gachagua of fueling tribal politics through his new unity push.

