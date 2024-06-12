GACHAGUA is a divisive figure and Mt Kenya unity is a Fallacy – MOSES KURIA says





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has termed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a divisive figure for championing unity in the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with Citizen TV presenter Yvonne Okwara on Tuesday evening, Kuria, who is known for shooting from the hip, lectured the second-in-command, describing him as a divisive figure in the Kenya Kwanza government.

The outspoken CS warned that the push for unity in the Mt Kenya region would likely lead to the isolation of the region by the rest of Kenyans.

According to Kuria, Gachagua’s push was wasting the time and space needed to rebuild the country

"Rigathi Gachagua is a divisive figure. Even for my people, the Kikuyu, he's going to lead them to their isolation.

"But most importantly, he's wasting the space that we need to focus on nation-building.' Kuria said.

