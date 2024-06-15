PRINCE INDAH confirms the death of his bodyguard after a lorry rammed into a popular entertainment joint in Kisii where he was performing.





Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah has issued a statement after his band members were involved in an accident in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at around 4:00 am after a lorry lost control and rammed into Choma Choma Lounge along Kisii - Migori highway, where he had spent the night entertaining his fans.

His bodyguard is among those who died in the accident.

Other band members are recuperating in hospital.

Below is the official statement that he issued.

“REPORT ABOUT KISII ACCIDENT;



This occurred in the morning at about 0400HRS AT CHOMA CHOMA LOUNGE area along the KISII-MIGORI highway where we performed last night.

It happened that a motor vehicle which was suspected to have lost control due to brake failure rammed into motor Vehicles parked infront of the venue(Choma Choma Lounge) and killed some pedestrians on the spot.



My sincere condolences go to the family of departed souls among them being 3 of my known fans and 1 of @malaikamusicals' staff, job identification as a security going by the name GEORGE OKUL.

Other band members who got severe injuries but are now in stable conditions and out of danger were the DRIVER to a lorry which carries my sound system, he has a cut on the head, MARCYL ABOGE also part of my security detail had a cut on his head, OWEN MUSILA a saxophonist had a deep cut in his mouth.



In the meantime, today's show in Siaya @ MWISHO MWISHO TOURIST HOTEL will just go on as was scheduled to cushion the bills in various hospitals around Kisii following the tragic incident.

"We are appealing to our fans from Siaya and its environs to come out in large numbers and attend the show.

Feel welcome...

Photos of his bodyguard who perished in the accident.





