RUTO appoints OJAAMONG and several others to lucrative Govt jobs days after Treasury CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U froze any more hiring







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - President Willaim Ruto has appointed former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong as the chairperson of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council.

Through a Gazette Notice, Ruto noted that the former governor would serve in the position for three years.

NEPAD/APRM Kenya is a government agency under the Ministry of Treasury. The body oversees the implementation of African Union programmes across government departments.

Some of the projects undertaken by the agency revolve around agriculture and food security, climate change, regional integration, and Infrastructure.

Similarly, Albert Cege has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council, where he will serve for three years.

In a reshuffle at the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, President Ruto revoked Sande Ayolo as the board chairperson and appointed Bernadette Nganga to the position, also for a tenure of three years.

Furthermore, exercising powers under section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, the President appointed Professor Ratemo Waya Michieka as the Chancellor of Tharaka University.

Additional appointments were made at the Kenya Millennium Development Fund Board, with Patricia Ithau, head of marketing agency SCANAD, appointed as the board chairperson for a term of three years, effective from June 14, 2024.

In a related development, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njunguna Ndung'u appointed Henry Meshak Ochieng and Rahab Mwikali Muiu to the Kenya Millennium Development Fund Board.

Surprisingly, the appointments come barely two days after Ndung’u froze any further hiring by the government to reduce the ballooning wage bill.

