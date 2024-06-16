RUTO appoints OJAAMONG and several others to lucrative Govt jobs days after Treasury CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U froze any more hiring

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - President Willaim Ruto has appointed former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong as the chairperson of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council.
Through a Gazette Notice, Ruto
noted that the former governor would serve in the position for three years.
NEPAD/APRM Kenya is a government
agency under the Ministry of Treasury. The body oversees the
implementation of African Union programmes across government departments.
Some of the projects undertaken
by the agency revolve around agriculture and food security, climate change,
regional integration, and Infrastructure.
Similarly, Albert Cege has been
appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council, where he
will serve for three years.
In a reshuffle at the Kenya
Yearbook Editorial Board, President Ruto revoked Sande Ayolo as
the board chairperson and appointed Bernadette Nganga to the position, also for
a tenure of three years.
Furthermore, exercising powers
under section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, the President appointed
Professor Ratemo Waya Michieka as the Chancellor of Tharaka University.
Additional appointments were
made at the Kenya Millennium Development Fund Board, with Patricia Ithau, head
of marketing agency SCANAD, appointed as the board chairperson for a term
of three years, effective from June 14, 2024.
In a related development,
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njunguna Ndung'u appointed Henry Meshak Ochieng and
Rahab Mwikali Muiu to the Kenya Millennium Development Fund Board.
Surprisingly, the appointments
come barely two days after Ndung’u froze any further hiring by the government
to reduce the ballooning wage bill.
