RAILA will win this thing by 8 am as RUTO secures him another vote in his AU Chairmanship bid – You won’t believe who has agreed to support BABA?

Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has secured yet another boost in his bid for the African Union Chairmanship, thanks to President William Ruto.

This is after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune agreed to back Raila’s bid for the coveted seat after meeting Ruto.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto said the Algerian President has agreed to support Kenya’s candidature in AUC.

The two Heads of State met on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy.

“I have held a discussion with President Tebboune Amadjid of Algeria, on the sidelines of G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy, who has pledged support for Kenya's Africa Union-Commission chairmanship bid.

"Kenya and Algeria hold a joint position on reforms of the African Union and International Financial Architecture that seeks to create equity and inclusion,” read the statement in part.

Raila is seeking to replace Moussa Faki who is serving in his second and last term as the AUC chairman. The Elections for the next chairman will be held in 2025 during an AU Summit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST