RUTO has no soul, he will finish us all! See how he cleverly set aside a whopping Sh1 trillion through the budget that will end up in his pocket?

Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio is up in arms against the government of President William Ruto, accusing it of proposing an exorbitant budget for the 2024/25 Financial Year with the aim of looting.
In
a statement read by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the brigade placed on
the spot three proposals in the budgetary allocation worth a whopping Sh1
trillion, terming it a budgeted corruption.
According
to Kalonzo, Ruto and his mandarins want to loot a whopping Sh1 trillion, which they have intentionally misplaced in the budget that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u read on Thursday.
Therefore,
Kalonzo asked Kenyans and other interested parties to combine efforts to
condemn the Kenya Kwanza regime and reject their overambitious budget proposal.
"In
light of these grievous transgressions, we as a coalition urge the
international community, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens
both at home and abroad to stand in solidarity with Kenyans in condemning the
Kenya Kwanza regime’s blatant disregard for the public good," the
statement said.
According
to them, Ksh1 trillion was put across as budgeted corruption for the next
financial year as Kenyans struggle with poverty.
The
opposition was responding to a budget proposal read by CS Ndung'u on the floor
of the National Assembly.
The
budget proposal ceiling of Ksh4 trillion, a first-of-its-kind, proposed
different amounts to run the republic and steer it to economic recovery.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments