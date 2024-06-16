RUTO has no soul, he will finish us all! See how he cleverly set aside a whopping Sh1 trillion through the budget that will end up in his pocket?

Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio is up in arms against the government of President William Ruto, accusing it of proposing an exorbitant budget for the 2024/25 Financial Year with the aim of looting.

In a statement read by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the brigade placed on the spot three proposals in the budgetary allocation worth a whopping Sh1 trillion, terming it a budgeted corruption.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto and his mandarins want to loot a whopping Sh1 trillion, which they have intentionally misplaced in the budget that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u read on Thursday.

Therefore, Kalonzo asked Kenyans and other interested parties to combine efforts to condemn the Kenya Kwanza regime and reject their overambitious budget proposal.

"In light of these grievous transgressions, we as a coalition urge the international community, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens both at home and abroad to stand in solidarity with Kenyans in condemning the Kenya Kwanza regime’s blatant disregard for the public good," the statement said.

According to them, Ksh1 trillion was put across as budgeted corruption for the next financial year as Kenyans struggle with poverty.

The opposition was responding to a budget proposal read by CS Ndung'u on the floor of the National Assembly.

The budget proposal ceiling of Ksh4 trillion, a first-of-its-kind, proposed different amounts to run the republic and steer it to economic recovery.

