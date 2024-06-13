Renowned media personality BETTY KYALLO involved in fraud as it emerges that she is being protected by senior DCI officers after reportedly dishing out her ‘goodies’ to them.





Thursday, June 13, 2024 - An officer who was investigating a Ksh. 210,000 fraud matter involving media personality Betty Kyalo and her boyfriend Charles Bruce Johns, an American citizen was shocked when he was transferred after he became a marked man after a file involving RTGS fraud landed on his desk from a complainant.

The case started getting interference after Betty Kyalo “befriended” some senior DCI officers who have now influenced the transfer of the officer who was handling the case. The investigation was also stopped.



According to the complaint, going by the name James, a Kenyan resident working for a travel agency, requested an investigation into an alleged fraud involving media personality Betty Kyalo and her boyfriend.



On March 15, 2023, Kyalo and Johns approached Ndirangu's travel agency, seeking hotel and accommodation services in Diani Beach.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions, they checked into the hotel but failed to pay for the services after spending the night. Ndirangu's agent in Diani informed him that the clients were too intoxicated to complete the transaction.



Despite repeated requests for payment, Kyalo and Johns did not settle their bill.

On March 18, 2024, they informed Ndirangu that they had made an RTGS transaction, which he later discovered was fake and nonexistent within the system.

This fraudulent act prompted Ndirangu to report the incident to the authorities, seeking guidance and assistance after all attempts to resolve the issue failed.



The travel agency is yet to get back their money and the officer is also shocked with the transfer and halting of the investigation into the matter.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.