Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win their 15th champions league title







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Saturday to win the UEFA Champions League at the Wembley Stadium.

With this feat, Real Madrid has now won the UEFA Champions League a record 15 times, with their last victory in the 2021-2022 season but Dortmund secured their only Champions League title in 1997.

Real Madrid were lacklustre in the First half and Dortmund would have been well ahead at half-time, having missed a series of chances in the first-half with Karim Adeyemi dribbling past Thibaut Courtois but failing to put the ball into the net.

Nicklas Fullkrug also hit the post, as Madrid struggled to turn their dominance of possession into clear-cut chances.

Real Madrid then took an undeserved lead with 15 minutes to go when Carvajal rose highest to head Toni Kroos corner into the far post. Vinicius then doubled their lead with seven minutes remaining to ensure it was Madrid who took home the trophy.

See videos below

🏆🎶 Champions League, La Liga, Super Cup on his first season at Real Madrid.



20 years old.



Hey, Jude. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VefIR58QJA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2024

Vinicius tel un héros parmi les supporters du Real Madrid 🤩



Le futur Ballon d’Or❓👀#BVBRMA | #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/7oGBhatz52 — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) June 1, 2024