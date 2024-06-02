Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win their 15th champions league title

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Saturday to win the UEFA Champions League at the Wembley Stadium.
With this feat, Real Madrid has now won the UEFA Champions
League a record 15 times, with their last victory in the 2021-2022 season but
Dortmund secured their only Champions League title in 1997.
Real Madrid were lacklustre in the First half and Dortmund
would have been well ahead at half-time, having missed a series of chances in
the first-half with Karim Adeyemi dribbling past Thibaut Courtois but failing
to put the ball into the net.
Nicklas Fullkrug also hit the post, as Madrid struggled to
turn their dominance of possession into clear-cut chances.
Real Madrid then took an undeserved lead with 15 minutes to
go when Carvajal rose highest to head Toni Kroos corner into the far post.
Vinicius then doubled their lead with seven minutes remaining to ensure it was
Madrid who took home the trophy.
See videos below
🏆🎶 Champions League, La Liga, Super Cup on his first season at Real Madrid.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2024
20 years old.
Hey, Jude. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/VefIR58QJA
May 30, 2024
Vinicius tel un héros parmi les supporters du Real Madrid 🤩— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) June 1, 2024
Le futur Ballon d’Or❓👀#BVBRMA | #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/7oGBhatz52
RÜDIGER 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AibLbGtAPL— Real Madrid Fans 🤍 (@MadridismoreaI) June 1, 2024
Vini Jr running into the crowd after winning the #UCLfinal 🤣🏆 pic.twitter.com/l0tVBcWFBb— Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) June 1, 2024
