DEONTAY WILDER loses again as ZHILEI ZHANG knocks him out in fifth round with an explosive right hook (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder has suffered another devastating knockout defeat to Zhilei Zhang in the main event of the Matchroom Boxing vs Queensberry Promotions event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1.

The American boxer looked a shadow of his former self as his Chinese opponent sent him to the floor with an explosive right hook in the fifth round of their clash after a competitive four rounds.

The fight was a part of the 5v5 Matchroom vs. Queensberry card between promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

It was Wilder's fourth defeat in his last five fights after dominating the sport as the WBC champion for five years.

Zhang came into the fight weighing in at 282.8 pounds and at 6-foot-6. Wilder came in at 6-7 and 214.6 pounds.

Wilder was the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in boxing before launching his pro career that saw him rise to heavyweight champion of the world with the WBC title from 2015-2020.