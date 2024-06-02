DONALD TRUMP gets standing ovation at UFC tournament days after being convicted of crimes (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Donald Trump appeared at UFC 302 and received a huge ovation from the fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night as fans awaited the main event featuring Dustin Poirier fighting Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Trump shook the hands of some fans and waved to the crowd as he walked into the arena with UFC president Dana White. He also stopped for a second to greet comedian Theo Von. Trump

The former US leader then took his seat just outside the UFC Octagon as he prepared to watch the main card.

It was one of Trump’s first public appearances since he was found guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial on Thursday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Watch the video below