ICHUNG'WAH may be the first casualty of the fallout between RUTO and GACHAGUA as the DP’s allies plot his ejection as Majority Leader – Look!









Sunday, June 16, 2024 - The fallout between President William and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is threatening to claim some casualties and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah may just be the first one.

This is after the Kenya Kwanza faction supporting Gachagua demanded Ichung’wa's ouster from his position as Majority Leader in the National Assembly days after reports surfaced suggesting that some UDA members loyal to Ruto were plotting to impeach the DP.

Speaking at Kasarani, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, a prominent Gachagua ally, called for Ichung’wa’s resignation, accusing him of disrespecting the party’s second-in-command.

“Kimani Ichung’wa no longer has the locus standi to be the majority leader.

"He has become a divisive figure in the National Assembly, in Parliament, and in Kenya. I urge members of the National Assembly to take the necessary steps to relieve him of his seat,” Cherargei declared.

Following a tumultuous session in the National Assembly where several lawmakers criticized him, Gachagua has publicly explained his recent political stance.

In a spirited defense, the Deputy President lashed out at his critics, asserting that he was merely voicing the concerns of ordinary Kenyans.

Gachagua emphasized that his recent shift on various political issues is driven by the public’s concerns.

Gachagua has been a vocal advocate for Mt Kenya unity and has been pushing for the implementation of the controversial ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ revenue-sharing formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST