ICHUNG'WAH may be the first casualty of the fallout between RUTO and GACHAGUA as the DP’s allies plot his ejection as Majority Leader – Look!

This is after the Kenya Kwanza faction supporting Gachagua
demanded Ichung’wa's ouster from his position as Majority Leader in the National
Assembly days after reports surfaced suggesting that some UDA members loyal to
Ruto were plotting to impeach the DP.
Speaking at Kasarani, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, a
prominent Gachagua ally, called for Ichung’wa’s resignation, accusing him of disrespecting
the party’s second-in-command.
“Kimani Ichung’wa no longer has the locus standi to be the majority leader.
"He has become a divisive figure in the National
Assembly, in Parliament, and in Kenya. I urge members of the National Assembly
to take the necessary steps to relieve him of his seat,” Cherargei declared.
Following a tumultuous session in the National Assembly
where several lawmakers criticized him, Gachagua has publicly explained his
recent political stance.
In a spirited defense, the Deputy President lashed out at
his critics, asserting that he was merely voicing the concerns of ordinary
Kenyans.
Gachagua emphasized that his recent shift on various
political issues is driven by the public’s concerns.
Gachagua has been a vocal advocate for Mt Kenya unity and
has been pushing for the implementation of the controversial ‘one man, one
vote, one shilling’ revenue-sharing formula.
