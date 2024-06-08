RAILA now reveals why he chose to ‘betray’ RUTO as he defends his decision to work with GACHAGUA – Look!













Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has hinted at working with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua amidst divergent political paths.

In a statement, Raila clarified that his close relationship with the Deputy President was mainly due to his quest for the African Union Commission Chairperson.

According to Raila, his pursuit for the AU top role had already received government approval and Gachagua could not be excluded.

“Gachagua is a member of this government and as you know, the government pledged to support my bid for AU and I thank them,” Odinga stated.

“He has seen the light and he is a Saul who has now become a Paul,” Odinga added.

The two leaders also stood a common ground on the push for the One Man, One Vote, One Shilling approach.

While endorsing the approach, Odinga called for constitutional amendments to ensure fair distribution of funds.

“It’s logical for equity of resources. I already supported the proposal on the defunct BBI. We need equity, not equality. That’s why in BBI we talked for one man, one vote, and one shilling,” Odinga stated.

His pronouncement on working with the Deputy President comes a day after President William Ruto’s government expressed its commitment to support the ODM party leader's quest for the AU Commission job.

