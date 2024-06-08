RAILA puts his AU job on the line as he slams RUTO’s draconian Finance Bill, 2024 – Look! This is pure madness

This is after he slammed the
president over his punitive Finance Bill, 2024, calling for drastic revisions
to the proposed legislation.
Raila condemned the Finance Bill
2024, arguing it exacerbates an already intolerable tax burden without
improving public services.
“The tax burden in Kenya is at its highest level since independence, but public services have largely remained on their knees.
"As if this is not bad enough, the Finance Bill 2024 proposes even more and higher taxes.
"Consequently, the people and the country will be
way worse off at this time in 2025 if the Finance Bill 2024 does not undergo
radical surgery,” Odinga asserted.
Odinga lambasted the bill for
failing fundamental taxation principles of predictability, simplicity,
transparency, equity, administrative ease, and fairness.
“It is worse than the one of
2023, an investment killer and a huge millstone around the necks of millions of
poor Kenyans who must have hoped that the tears they shed over taxes last year
would see the government lessen the tax burden in 2024,” he declared.
Odinga, backed by President William Ruto’s government for the African Union Commission chairperson seat, did not hold back in his critique.
He labelled the bill a “regressive taxation
proposal that goes ruthlessly after the poor.”
According to Raila, if not reviewed, low-income Kenyans would face taxes on multiple fronts, resulting in
them paying more than those with higher incomes.
