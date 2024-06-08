Actress GABOUREY SIDIBE welcomes twins with husband BRANDON FRANKEL (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe has revealed that she welcomed twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel, earlier this year.

The 41-year-old revealed she and her husband welcomed twins in early April.

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Cooper and a baby girl named Maya.

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico,” Sidibe told Shutterstock. “Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

Sidibe explained that her bundles of joy are ” both extremely strong and hilarious” although they “have yet to really interact with each other.”

“Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions,” Sidibe added. “They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

The 41-year-old explained that the day she went into labor came as a total surprise.

“We originally were going in for a routine appointment, only to be told the twins would be coming later that day and not when originally planned,” Sidibe shared.

Since then, the actor notes that every day with her babies has been nothing short of eventful.