Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - A lady called Anawanti Divine posted some photos of herself a day before her ex-husband, December Nwadoro, publicly announced the end of their marriage.

Mr Nwadoro made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, June 17, 2024, saying the marriage has become toxic and life-threatening.

Divine captioned one of the posts thus:

“I say make I put something for head to avoid bad dreams.”