Watch video of comedian FRED OMONDI partying hard in a nightclub before he died in a tragic accident along Outering Road - Life is unpredictable.





Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Eric Omondi’s younger brother, Fred Omondi, has perished in a grisly road accident along Outering Road.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the motorbike he was riding on was hit by a bus, resulting in fatal injuries.

The bus was heading to Nairobi CBD from Kayole while the bodaboda was heading in the opposite direction and was on the wrong side of the road.

As a result, the rider collided head-on with the speeding bus.

Fred died on the spot while the rider suffered serious multiple injuries on both legs and fractured his two hands.

A video of Fred partying hard in a club before the tragic accident happened has emerged.

He spent the night smoking shisha and indulging in alcohol with a friend in a nearby club.

Watch video that captured his last moments.

This is Fred Omondi last night chilling out with friends at Captains Lounge. From Reports, He was on a Bodaboda before being involved in an accident along Outering Road. He was Rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital. Life is Short!

