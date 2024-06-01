KIDERO quotes the bible as he slams Governor SAKAJA for attacking DP GACHAGUA – LOOK!







Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero has told off Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against attacks on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kidero says Sakaja must concentrate on restoring order in Nairobi city which he says is filthy instead of politicking.

“We must learn to respect leaders in office, it’s even biblical,” he said.

He noted that succession politics should not cloud the minds of elected leaders to the point they fail to discharge their duties to the electorates.

Kidero says it’s disheartening to hear leaders referring to senior UDA party leaders with very demeaning remarks.

“Biblically, if you’re looking down upon leaders, you’re disobeying God,” he said.

Kidero spoke at Ndiru on Friday in Rangwe Constituency during the 3rd phase of grassroots elections of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

On Thursday, Sakaja attacked Gachagua accusing him of bullying governors and other elected leaders.

