NATEMBEYA claims he was denied an invitation to attend Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma County for castigating MUDAVADI and WETANGULA









Friday, June 1, 2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya revealed that he was denied an invitation to Madaraka Day celebrations.

The outspoken former Rift Valley regional commissioner said he suspects that the move was after he publicly advocated for change in regional leadership.

While speaking in Vihiga County during the launch of the Tawe Movement Vihiga Women's League, Natembeya said that other governors within the region have been involved in planning Madaraka Day celebrations while he has been kept in the dark.

"Some people don't want to see me because I am telling the truth, I haven't said the truth. Let them come, and tell you that I am lying. It is for this reason that they have denied me an invitation to Madaraka Day, and I have not been allowed close to them," he said.

Natembeya stated that he is not working under anyone and, therefore, not on anyone's project.

"I have heard some people say that I am someone's project, let me tell you, I am not anyone's project even some you mention here I don't have their contacts," he stated.

The outspoken county boss has been battling National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for what he calls a lack of productive leadership.

Nevertheless, Natembeya was among the Governors present for the event graced by President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST