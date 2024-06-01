NATEMBEYA claims he was denied an invitation to attend Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma County for castigating MUDAVADI and WETANGULA

The outspoken former Rift Valley
regional commissioner said he suspects that the move was after he publicly
advocated for change in regional leadership.
While speaking in Vihiga County
during the launch of the Tawe Movement Vihiga Women's League, Natembeya said
that other governors within the region have been involved in planning Madaraka
Day celebrations while he has been kept in the dark.
"Some people don't want to
see me because I am telling the truth, I haven't said the truth. Let them come,
and tell you that I am lying. It is for this reason that they have denied me an
invitation to Madaraka Day, and I have not been allowed close to them," he
said.
Natembeya stated that he is not
working under anyone and, therefore, not on anyone's project.
"I have heard some people say
that I am someone's project, let me tell you, I am not anyone's project even
some you mention here I don't have their contacts," he stated.
The outspoken county boss has been
battling National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary
Musalia Mudavadi for what he calls a lack of productive leadership.
Nevertheless, Natembeya was among the Governors present for the event graced by President Ruto.
