GACHAGUA slams ‘foolish' Kikuyu leaders being used to divide the Mt Kenya region amid fallout reports with RUTO.





Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya residents to remain united.

Speaking at Mutonyora Comprehensive School's thanksgiving ceremony in Kinangop, Nyandarua County on Friday, Gachagua said opponents are determined to divide the community and alleged that a scheme has been lodged towards that end.

The DP pleaded with leaders from the region to speak in one voice.

Gachagua urged the community in the larger Mt Kenya region not to allow what he termed traitors to divide them.

"Don’t allow traitors to divide our community. Beware! I can see them plotting against us," Gachagua said.

"I'm not too clever and neither am I a fool, there is something I know and when I look keenly, wake up early and look, I see darkness, I see someone plotting against us, and our children being used to divide us,” said the Deputy President, who spoke in his native Kikuyu language.

