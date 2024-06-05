Kasarani Traffic Cop who was assaulted by IAN NOJOROGE says he is ready to forgive him after SONKO's intervention – LOOK!





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A traffic police officer based at Kasarani Police Station, who made headlines over the weekend after being assaulted by a 19-year-old man, has said he is ready to forgive the young man.

Corporal Jacob Ogendo was captured begging for his life along Kamiti Road on Sunday as the young man assaulted him with kicks and blows.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday from his hospital bed, Ogendo, who was admitted to a city hospital, said he is ready to forgo the pain and forgive the young man.

Speaking to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, the aggrieved policeman said he was open to forgiving 19-year-old Ian Njoroge.

The officer complained of severe pains after the beating, adding that he was traumatized and would not like to be seen in public.

"I respect you (Sonko), and if you tell me to forgive him, I will. Whatever you say I will do even though I was injured and I am in much pain," he said.

"That thing affected me. I am known countrywide for being your bodyguard, and therefore appearing in public will subject me to ridicule," the officer told Sonko.

Sonko further revealed that Njoroge's family had committed to a public apology as soon as the case was concluded.

