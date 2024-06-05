DRAMA as patrol cops rescue a notorious gangster from an irate mob in Rongai - The lethal gangster brandishes a knife and attempts to stab an officer as he tries to escape.





Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A notorious gangster that has been the nightmare of residents in the Gataka area of Ongata Rongai for leading a ring of miscreants that accosts them is recuperating at a local hospital after an encounter with a combined force of an infuriated mob and law enforcers.

In the incident, Gataka police were on patrol along Msaba Cross Avenue when they encountered the youthful suspect being chased like a bad demon by an irate mob that bayed for his blood.

Intervening to rescue the known villain who has occasionally been at loggerheads with the law, an officer shot in the air to scare away the mob while calling on the suspect to surrender to the police.

But the suspect would risk neither prison nor a conversation with the team racing fast after him, hence brandished a kitchen knife and charged toward one of the officers who obstructed his only escape path.

The move prompted the armed officer to aim at his leg to immobilize him and in self-defense, thereafter whisking him away to KNH for treatment even as members of the public begged for a pound of his flesh.

It has since been established that having staged several robberies in Ongata Rongai where Gataka suffered most hits, the ring would move to Kajificheni area along Msaba Cross Avenue where they shared the proceeds before staging more attacks.

Efforts are underway to hunt down the rest of the ring members and locate their exact hideout in order to make recoveries.

Below is a photo of the gangster.





