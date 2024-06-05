Bishop DAVID MURIITHI is still a deadbeat - His former girlfriend turned baby mama, JUDY MUTAVE, denies she receives Ksh 100,000 monthly child support from him as agreed in the court.







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - City hairdresser, Judy Mutave, has dismissed reports that flamboyant city preacher, David Muriithi of House of Grace church has been funding her lifestyle after she took him to court and demanded monthly child support for their son.

Judy met the married man of God in 2018 and fell in love with him.

Their illicit affair resulted in the birth of a son.

Muriithi reportedly cut communication and abandoned their son after she gave birth.

She sued him in 2021 for child support.

She demanded Ksh 100,000 monthly from the wealthy preacher to support their son.

Muriithi agreed to pay the child support to save himself from the public drama but according to Judy, she has not been receiving the money as agreed.

While responding to social media reports that her current lavish lifestyle is courtesy of the child support that she receives from the bishop, she reiterated that he is still a deadbeat.

“You mean a woman cannot make it on her own? Stop these fake rumours because bishop Muriithi is still a deadbeat dad to his son,” she said.

Rumours of Judy living large courtesy of child support she receives from bishop Muriithi surfaced after she flaunted her new car.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.