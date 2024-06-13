Juventus appoint THIAGO MOTTA as new head coach







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Juventus has confirmed the appointment of Thiago Motta as their new head coach.

Juventus fired Maximiliano Allegri last month, just days after he won the Coppa Italia and now Motta, a former player at the club has signed a three-year contract with the former European champions.

The decision to part ways with Allegri came shortly after Juventus clinched the Coppa Italia.

Despite the triumph, Allegri’s second spell at Juventus was marred by inconsistent performances and off-field controversies. He was sent off for his reactions against Atalanta during the title decider after he tore off his tie and jacket while fuming against a refereeing decision - a behaviour "that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus."

Motta left Bologna following the expiration of his contract. He led lowly rated Bologna to a Champions League spot, with his tactics, impressing Juve bosses.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans,” the coach told the official club website.

The contract is believed to be worth €3.5m per season plus bonuses rising to a maximum of €5m.