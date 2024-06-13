ERIK TEN HAG to stay as Manchester United manager after season review







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Manchester United have decided that Erik ten Hag will stay on as manager after the club's review of last season.

The Dutchman's future has been in doubt following a poor campaign in the Premier League. But the season ended on a high after United won the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City.

Following an end-of-season review conducted by new co-owners INEOS and led by Sir Dave Brailsford, the decision has been taken to retain Ten Hag.

A source has told ESPN that the "clear conclusion" of the review was that Ten Hag should remain as manager.

According to a source, Ten Hag and United are set to discuss an extension to his contract, which was due to run out in 2025, after "constructive discussions" about the review's findings.

Ten Hag, 54, enjoyed a successful first season in charge at Old Trafford, finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup,

But in his second season, he lifted the FA Cup after a miserable campaign in the league and Europe.

United ended up eighth in the table to record their lowest-ever Premier League finish. They also finished bottom of their Champions League group and exited Europe before Christmas.

However, the conclusion from the review was that Ten Hag should remain in charge, and negotiations have begun over a contract extension for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag's current contract ends at the end of next season, with the club having the option of extending it by a further 12 months.