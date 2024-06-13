There is no rift between RUTO and GACHAGUA – BABU OWINO reveals how KIKUYUS are being hoodwinked (VIDEO)









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has dismissed the alleged fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, saying it is a planned political game to hoodwink the Mt Kenya region voters.

Addressing the press on Wednesday evening, Owino claimed that Ruto and Gachagua had lost favour among Kenyans, especially the Mt Kenya region, where they promised heaven but have failed spectacularly.

The Orange Democratic Movement legislator termed the perceived rivalry as 'games and gimmicks' aimed at fooling Kenyans, asserting that they would work again together ahead of the 2027 general election.

“President and his deputy Gachagua are just playing games, there is no fight here.

"I want Kenyans to remember that these people are going to work together.

"They have lost favour in the eyes of Kenyans, especially in the Mt Kenya region.

"I want to tell Kikuyus, as Babu Owino, your son-in-law, be careful of these two musketeers,” Owino warned.

Here is the video of what Babu Owino said.

"Ruto and Gachagua are playing games. There are no fights there" Babu Owino pic.twitter.com/EUbK5gj4c4 — Akbas (@Ammar_Kassim8) June 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST