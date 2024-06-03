IPOA condemns the beating of a traffic police officer like a Burukenge by 19-year-old IAN NJOROGE

IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said on Monday the police
officer, Corporal Jacob Ogendo, was on traffic management duty along Kamiti
Road in Kasarani when he was attacked.
“Ipoa notes that the involved suspects are all under police
custody at the moment," Makori said in a statement.
She expressed deep concern over the attack, saying such acts
hinder the provision of security services and undermine the rule of law.
Makori further said such acts of lawlessness inconvenience
the public of their constitutional right to enjoy quality policing service.
"Ipoa urges Kenyans who feel disgruntled about police
services or police officers to lodge their complaints with the Authority for
investigations through the toll-free number 1559 instead of resorting to
attacking the police," she said.
Makori further said that the Authority has initiated
investigations into the tragic death of a minor who was in police custody at
the Kambuu Police Station in Makueni County.
