IPOA condemns the beating of a traffic police officer like a Burukenge by 19-year-old IAN NJOROGE









Monday, June 3, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned an incident in Roysambu on Sunday where a young man beat up a traffic police officer to a pulp.

IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said on Monday the police officer, Corporal Jacob Ogendo, was on traffic management duty along Kamiti Road in Kasarani when he was attacked.

“Ipoa notes that the involved suspects are all under police custody at the moment," Makori said in a statement.

She expressed deep concern over the attack, saying such acts hinder the provision of security services and undermine the rule of law.

Makori further said such acts of lawlessness inconvenience the public of their constitutional right to enjoy quality policing service.

"Ipoa urges Kenyans who feel disgruntled about police services or police officers to lodge their complaints with the Authority for investigations through the toll-free number 1559 instead of resorting to attacking the police," she said.

Makori further said that the Authority has initiated investigations into the tragic death of a minor who was in police custody at the Kambuu Police Station in Makueni County.

