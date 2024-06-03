DUALE mocks GACHAGUA and asks him to support the ban on MUGUKA - Is he another RAPHAEL TUJU?





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has mocked members of the Kikuyu community after Mandera and Marsabit counties banned Muguka.

Muguka is an addictive crop grown in some Mt Kenya counties like Embu and Meru and according to Mandera and Marsabit counties, it had been banned because it is a drug.

And in what is seen as mocking Kikuyus, Duale, who celebrated the ban, called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to champion the fight against Muguka amid a heightened move to ban its sale and consumption.

Speaking in Eastleigh during the opening of a business centre, Duale noted that Gachagua has led an effective fight against the consumption of illicit alcohol and drugs, and his input on taming the consumption of Muguka is needed.

"If we are fighting alcohol in Central Kenya, Rift Valley, and every part of Kenya we must also fight Muguka," said Duale.

"I will ask the Deputy President in the next two weeks to call [for] that conference because he is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and we candidly discuss the effects of Muguka on certain regions and communities.

Gachagua is yet to speak on the Muguka ban.

The Kenyan DAILY POST