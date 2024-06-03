GACHAGUA orders Kikuyus to send NYORO, WAIGURU, ICHUNG’WAH and KIUNJURI home in 2027 for being traitors.









Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya residents to send home their leaders who are not supporting the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling policy

Speaking in Nanyuki on Saturday evening, Gachagua said some Mt Kenya leaders are opposed to the policy which is set to benefit the region.

Though he didn’t name them, it is on record that Kirinyaga county Governor Anne Waiguru, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung'wah and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, are among the leaders who are opposed to the One-Man, One-Vote, One-shilling campaign.

Gachagua urged the residents to shame the individuals and also reject them on the ballot during the 2027 presidential election because they are ‘traitors of the community’.

"We must shame our traitors, our unity is the only thing that can save us and if we fail to unite the region, will suffer the consequences," Gachagua said

Gachagua further committed to traveling across the region to engage with leaders and promote unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST