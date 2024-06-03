Ignore GACHAGUA’s ill advise – RUTO now tells MPs on political tours as he differs with his deputy

Speaking at a church service in
Kimilili, Bungoma County, Ruto urged MPs to traverse the country for
them to discharge their duties better.
He stated that the MPs
needed to understand the country first to be able to exercise oversight.
Ruto stated that the MPs had
three roles including representation, legislation, and oversight of the
government.
According to the
President, only representation required the members of Parliament to be
present in their constituencies. However, legislation and oversight are done in
the national assembly, which does not require the MPs' presence in their
constituencies.
“It is not a village assembly,
it's the National Assembly. So, MPs, you should know you have a duty to your
constituency through representation but you also have a duty to the nation
through legislation and oversight.”
“You have to get out of your
constituency and go to the next place, understand Kenya so that as you
legislate in Parliament, you understand your country,” stated Ruto
Ruto’s stance is a complete
contrast to Gachagua’s opinion. Earlier on, the DP had stated that Kenyan MPs
should avoid political tourism and remain in their constituencies.
“Everyone should remain in their
constituencies. Stay in your constituencies! If you have been elected in
another place, why are you coming to disrupt other elected MPs? What we
don’t want is political tourism,” stated Gachagua.
Gachagua had added that the MPs
needed to discharge their mandates to those who elected them without being spotted
in different regions.
