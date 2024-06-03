Defiant GACHAGUA now charts his own path as he escalates his one-man, one-shilling campaign even after RUTO warned him

Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to defy President William Ruto on his one-man, one-shilling campaign.
This is after he escalated his
push for the one-man, one-vote, one-Shilling revenue-sharing deal, stating that
it would favour the region.
Speaking at a function on
Saturday night, Gachagua urged the people from the Mt. Kenya region to monitor
politicians and their utterances to ensure they mark those against the
proposal.
Gachagua stated that the
revenue-sharing deal was what the people of Mount Kenya deserved and anyone
campaigning against the proposal was not an ally and defender of the region and
its people.
The Deputy President further
urged the people from the central region to consider the leaders who pushed for
the one man one vote one shilling as heroic citing that they were fighting for
the rights of their people.
He further cautioned the
politicians stating that none of them from the region should propel a contrary
revenue-sharing deal.
Further, the DP elaborated that
he was on a mission to unify the Mount Kenya region as the unity of the region
would guarantee its prosperous future.
Gachagua’s sentiments on the
controversial revenue-sharing deal came at a time when leaders from other
regions opposed the push.
According to leaders from the
North Eastern region, the one-man one-shilling would lead to further
marginalisation of their communities.
However, a section of
the Mt. Kenya region leaders have continued to push for the proposal
which was initiated by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
During Madaraka Day celebrations
at Masinde Muliro stadium on Saturday, Ruto warned leaders against pushing
ideas that divide Kenyans like the one man, one shilling that Gachagua is
pushing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments