Defiant GACHAGUA now charts his own path as he escalates his one-man, one-shilling campaign even after RUTO warned him







Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to defy President William Ruto on his one-man, one-shilling campaign.

This is after he escalated his push for the one-man, one-vote, one-Shilling revenue-sharing deal, stating that it would favour the region.

Speaking at a function on Saturday night, Gachagua urged the people from the Mt. Kenya region to monitor politicians and their utterances to ensure they mark those against the proposal.

Gachagua stated that the revenue-sharing deal was what the people of Mount Kenya deserved and anyone campaigning against the proposal was not an ally and defender of the region and its people.

The Deputy President further urged the people from the central region to consider the leaders who pushed for the one man one vote one shilling as heroic citing that they were fighting for the rights of their people.

He further cautioned the politicians stating that none of them from the region should propel a contrary revenue-sharing deal.

Further, the DP elaborated that he was on a mission to unify the Mount Kenya region as the unity of the region would guarantee its prosperous future.

Gachagua’s sentiments on the controversial revenue-sharing deal came at a time when leaders from other regions opposed the push.

According to leaders from the North Eastern region, the one-man one-shilling would lead to further marginalisation of their communities.

However, a section of the Mt. Kenya region leaders have continued to push for the proposal which was initiated by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During Madaraka Day celebrations at Masinde Muliro stadium on Saturday, Ruto warned leaders against pushing ideas that divide Kenyans like the one man, one shilling that Gachagua is pushing.

