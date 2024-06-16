I will unite with UHURU because even RUTO has united with RAILA ODINGA – GACHAGUA declares!!









Sunday, April 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is ready to unite with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, noting that President William Ruto has reconciled with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Karatina on Saturday, Gachagua said he is being fought politically for saying he will unite with Uhuru yet Ruto is working with Raila Odinga.

“We hated our son Uhuru Kenyatta and the only mistake he did was build roads and provide water for Kenyans but we hated him and fought him because of his handshake with Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said

The DP warned that leaders should not be used to fight their counterparts in Mt Kenya.

Gachagua attributed the alleged woes he is facing to the unity push he is spearheading in the Mt Kenya region.

He said the former President should be accorded respect and allowed to work with other Mt Kenya leaders.

"Rais wetu ameona inafaa washikane na Raila Odinga.

"Mimi nikajiuliza kama kiongozi nitakuwa mjinga kiasi gani kama yule Raila tulikuwa tunapiga Uhuru juu yake, wameshikana na Rais wetu, hata mimi nikasema Uhuru ni wetu, ni mtoto wetu aheshimiwe na tukae pamoja," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST