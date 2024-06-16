I will unite with UHURU because even RUTO has united with RAILA ODINGA – GACHAGUA declares!!

Speaking in Karatina on Saturday, Gachagua said he is being
fought politically for saying he will unite with Uhuru yet Ruto is working with
Raila Odinga.
“We hated our son Uhuru Kenyatta and the only mistake he did
was build roads and provide water for Kenyans but we hated him and fought him
because of his handshake with Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said
The DP warned that leaders should not be used to fight their
counterparts in Mt Kenya.
Gachagua attributed the alleged woes he is facing to the
unity push he is spearheading in the Mt Kenya region.
He said the former President should be accorded respect and
allowed to work with other Mt Kenya leaders.
"Rais wetu ameona inafaa washikane na Raila Odinga.
"Mimi nikajiuliza kama kiongozi nitakuwa mjinga kiasi gani kama yule Raila
tulikuwa tunapiga Uhuru juu yake, wameshikana na Rais wetu, hata mimi nikasema
Uhuru ni wetu, ni mtoto wetu aheshimiwe na tukae pamoja," he said.
